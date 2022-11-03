Commissioner Sukkur asks DCs to keep their office doors open for public

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Thursday directed all departments to set priorities for the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and ensure timely completion of ongoing projects instead of starting new schemes.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, the Commissioner said that officers should work diligently to improve performance of departments.

He said that the main objective of any provincial department was to achieve good governance at every level, adding that work on civil service reforms was underway as the government was fully aware of problems of civil servants.

He said that officers should perform their duties in accordance with rules and seek guidance from their seniors if they face any difficulty. He asked them to strictly implement open door policy and keep the doors of their offices open for public to resolve their problems.