Commissioner Sukkur Asks Stakeholders To Fix Prices During Ramzan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Commissioner Sukkur asks stakeholders to fix prices during Ramzan

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday asked to consult all stakeholders for the fixation of prices of essential items and fix the prices with a realistic approach

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday asked to consult all stakeholders for the fixation of prices of essential items and fix the prices with a realistic approach. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding the fixation of prices of essential items at his office here.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Ex-Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Assistant Commissioners, Administrator, District food Controller and representatives of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) and Karyana Merchants Association were present on the occasion.

The Divisional Commissioner said that prices of essential items would be made rationalised and the district government would protect the rights of traders, shopkeepers and citizens as well.

He also constituted a sub-committee in which equal representation has been given to traders and shopkeepers along with district administration.

The Divisional Commissioner said that traders and shopkeepers should also focus on Ramzan and district administration as their cooperation will be needed during the holy month. Traders and shopkeepers assured the Commissioner, Sukkur their full cooperation during Ramzan. In the meeting, various proposals were discussed for the fixation of prices.

