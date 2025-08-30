Commissioner Sukkur, Chairman District Council review preparations for potential flooding

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi, and Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kamail Haider Shah on Saturday inspected the River Indus to review preparations for potential flooding. They visited the protective bund and met with local residents.

The Commissioner directed that boats be made available for evacuation purposes and instructed all flood-affected people. All relevant authorities were instructed to provide assistance to the affected people. The administration has established camps along the River Indus to provide necessary facilities.

Syed Kamail Haider Shah, stated that the camps would provide medical facilities, food and other essential services.

He assured that the government would bear all expenses, including fuel for boats. The District Council and Peoples Party leaders and workers would be present at the camps to oversee the relief efforts.

The Chairman District Council warned that the flood wave would enter Sindh on September 2 and reach Guddu Barrage on September 4. He urged the residents of the kacha area to move to safe locations and relief camps. The camps would provide food, medical facilities, and other essential services.

The Commissioner and Chairman District Council appealed to the residents of the kacha area to relocate to safe areas and relief camps. They assured that all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure their safety and well-being.