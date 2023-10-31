Commissioner Sukkur chairs meeting of anti-polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Samiuddin Siddiqui had said that polio was a deadly disease and every child under 5 years of age must be given an anti-polio vaccine every time during the polio campaign.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Anti-Polio Committee at his office here on Tuesday. He directed the officers concerned to prepare a micro plan along with their District Health Officers (DHOs) and complete all the preliminary arrangements under their supervision to make the national anti-polio campaign successful in November.