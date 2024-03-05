Commissioner Sukkur Chairs Meeting Of Public Welfare Services
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 09:15 PM
Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi chaired a meeting with Regional Director and other officers of Social Welfare Department at his office on Tuesday
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi chaired a meeting with Regional Director and other officers of Social Welfare Department at his office on Tuesday.
The meeting focused on improvement and extension of public services being provided by the Social welfare department to the elderly citizens, orphans, differently abled persons and transgenders.
In this regard, the performance of different offices of Social Welfare department was discussed and new potentially viable developmental projects/schemes were discussed to bring majority of socially marginalized people into the fold of public services.
The divisional commissioner reiterated that extended and improved public services to the marginalized segments of society can improve their quality of life and help them to be integrated with this society at large.
He directed the officers of social welfare department to immediately submit a detailed report on the new proposed initiatives that they may be implemented.
