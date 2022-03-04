UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Sukkur Chairs Meeting Regarding Health

Published March 04, 2022

Commissioner Sukkur chairs meeting regarding health

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Mustafa Phull has said the result oriented initiatives are being taken to provide health services to the people. A comprehensive strategy would also be adopted to eradicate dangerous diseases included polio and dengue throughout the Sukkur division, he added.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding health department at his office here on Friday. District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar, WHO representatives and other concerned officials also attended the meeting. The Commissioner said that the Health Department was directly engaged with public and had a basic role to bring about a change in the society therefore the health employees and medical staff must have to perform their professional duties to honestly facilitate the masses.

He warned that strict action would be taken against irresponsible officials, while the dutiful officers and staff would be encouraged at their good performance. He also directed the concerned officials to ensure complete eradication of corruption and utilize the funds and resources transparently to facilitate the poor people according to their expectations. The Commissioner Sukkur further stated that modern and automatic system of information technology is being introduced.

