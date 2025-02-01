Commissioner Sukkur Chairs Meeting To Address Public Health Engineering Schemes
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, chaired a vital meeting to review the progress of Public Health Engineering Department's development schemes in Khairpur district's eight talukas. These schemes have been stalled for years, causing immense inconvenience to the public.
Abbasi on Saturday expressed disappointment over the slow pace of work and directed officials to resolve issues and remove obstacles hindering the schemes' progress.
He emphasized that the public should be provided with proper drainage and clean drinking water facilities.
The commissioner revealed that during a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary of Sindh, it was disclosed that Khairpur district faces the most problems in implementing Public Health Engineering schemes across the province.
Commissioner Abbasi lamented that officers are shifting blame onto each other, with no one willing to take responsibility.
He cited the example of the 2019 drainage scheme, where landowners were paid compensation by the government, but possession of the land has not been acquired to date.
Abbasi warned that assistant commissioners who failed to complete schemes between 2019 and 2024 would be held accountable, and action would be taken against them.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Syed Ahmed Fawad, Chief Engineer Public Health Engineering Barkat Ali Khawaja, Sobhl Khan Superintendent Engineer Public Health Sukkur Circle, and other relevant officials.
