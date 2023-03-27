Commissioner Sukkur checks prices of fruits, vegetables

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull here on Monday visited different areas to check the rates of fruits, vegetables and other food items and found shopkeepers flouting the official price list.

He directed the price control and district administration officials to penalize vendors involved in overcharging.

The Commissioner issued directives to fine and arrest profiteers and warned them of strict action if such violations continued in the future.

Phull also visits Minara Road, Station Road and Ayoub Gate Chowk and issued orders to take stern action against those, who were selling items at higher prices.