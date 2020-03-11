UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Sukkur Constitutes A Committee To Resolve Issues For Road Cutting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:30 PM

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar Wednesday constituted a three-member committee for resolving the issues of road cutting between Sukkur Municipal Committee and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar Wednesday constituted a three-member committee for resolving the issues of road cutting between Sukkur Municipal Committee and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

While presiding over a meeting, here at his camp office regarding constitution of the committee, the commissioner directed the authorities concerned to prepare a joint statement report within 20 days comprising on three- member committee consisting of Deputy Chief Engineer SSGC, Assistant Engineer, municipal committee of Sukkur and respective Assistant Commissioner of the area.

SSGC Regional Manager Sukkur Ali Nawaz Kalhoro told the meeting that SSGC installing a gas pipeline consisted of 14.7 kms for1745 new connections in areas of Shah Khalid Colony, Sindh Muslim Co-operative housing society, Bihar Colony and Bashirabad Colony of Sukkur, accordingly, an agreement was signed in 2018 between Municipal Committee and SSGC.

The XEN, Sohail Memon told the meeting that the company is paying less amount than the worth cost, however, the roads will be effected at large. Commissioner Mahesar directed the authorities to submit the re-survey report at Commissioner Office within 29 days, accordingly.

During meeting, the SSGC Regional Manager requested for grant of the special permission for cutting of Military road consisted on space of a 300ft to overcome the gas leakage problem, on this, Commissioner Sukkur directed the Company authority and Municipal Engineer to submit a joint survey report of estimated loss within one week. Additional Commissioner Sukkur-1, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Rana Adeel Taswar, and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

