Commissioner Sukkur Directs Officials To Prepare Plan For Water Supply, Sewerage System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Commissioner Sukkur directs officials to prepare plan for water supply, sewerage system

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi has directed the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), local government, and other concerned departments to prepare a plan for the water supply and sewerage systems in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts and submit it to him.

He also directed them to prepare a detailed plan under which people of the Sukkur would be provided clean drinking water after purging it of impurities. He was presiding over a meeting held here at his office on Tuesday in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, All Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and other concerned officers.

The Commissioner told the meeting that it is our prime duty to take necessary measures so that people could drink hygienic water.

He said that the first one is to prepare a detailed plan under which the existing water supply and drainage systems would be repaired along with the installation of treatment plants, while the deadlines would also be set for their completion and the cost would also be fixed so that the funds could be released.

The other assignment is the preparation of a master plan for the water supply and drainage systems for every district in the province. This must be done within next 15 days, he added.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to plan uninterrupted water supply, disposal of treated effluent into canals, and installation of filtration plants and come up in the next meeting for discussion and their execution.

Commissioner Sukkur also directed the deputy commissioners and District Health Officers to make necessary arrangements in their respective districts, including Sukkur, for the proper disposal of hospital waste and hospital liquid. “There must be separate filtration systems at hospitals,” he said, and directed the Municipal Commissioner Sukkur to identify the areas where the lines carrying water and sewage were close to each other and separate these meticulously.

