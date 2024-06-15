Commissioner Sukkur distributes Eid gifts among orphans

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi on Saturday visited Pakistan Sweet Homes Sukkur and distributed Eid gifts among the orphaned children.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that we were all here to support and help you, and you should not feel alone.

He expressed his emotions and assured the community of his commitment to their well-being. He encouraged the children to acquire quality education and said that they were the pride of the nation.

He also appreciated the extraordinary care and paternal love provided by Zamurad Khan, also known as "Papa Jaan" of Sweet Homes, to the orphaned children.