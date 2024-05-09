Open Menu

Commissioner Sukkur Distributes Gifts, Flowers Among Thalassemia Patients

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 07:55 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, visited the Thalassemia ward at Sukkur blood bank hospital and spent time with the thalassemia-affected children in connection with the World Thalassemia Day here on Thursday.

Bringing smiles to the faces of children battling the condition, he distributed flowers and gifts, spreading joy and hope.

Engaging with hospital staff, he discussed ways to improve facilities for thalassemia patients and their families.

Through his visit, the divisional commissioner emphasized the importance of awareness and proactive measures, urging screening tests before marriage to prevent thalassemia and highlighting the ongoing need for blood donations to support those fighting the condition.

