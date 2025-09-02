- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi reviews flood situation in Khairpur
Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi Reviews Flood Situation In Khairpur
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 10:39 PM
Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Mirs, Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo on Tuesday visited the riverine areas of Khairpur district to review the flood situation, affected areas, and relief efforts
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Mirs, Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo on Tuesday visited the riverine areas of Khairpur district to review the flood situation, affected areas, and relief efforts.
He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Kingri, ADC Riaz Sheikh, ADC Iqbal Jandan, and officials from the Irrigation, Livestock, Rescue 1122, and other relevant departments.
Commissioner Sukkur inspected the protective embankments at Sajan Mahesar, Alra Jagir, and other locations. He directed the officials to ensure the rescue of all individuals in the kacha areas and instructed the relevant departments to prioritize the protection of human lives and livestock.
Abid Saleem Qureshi emphasized the importance of maintaining strong coordination among institutions to evacuate people from flood-affected areas. He also directed the officials to monitor the situation closely to prevent any loss of life or property.
He assured that the district administration and all relevant departments are on high alert.
Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Mirs, Fayyaz Hussain Rahoo, informed the Commissioner that the district administration has made preparations for a super flood and is monitoring all measures.
The Deputy Commissioner added that relief camps have been set up to facilitate the management of the flood situation. The district administration is working in close coordination with the police, Rangers, Rescue 1122, Livestock department, and other relevant agencies.
The Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and Assistant Commissioner inspected the river water by boarding a life-saving boat of Rescue 1122. Major Ammar Abid of Pakistan Rangers and other officials were also present during the inspection, which was also attended by Major Ammar Abid of Pakistan Rangers and other officials.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture dis ..
Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln
DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public s ..
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water ..
ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims
Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan
Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly
Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort
Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military honors
Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over time: Balochistan Governor Jaf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture displayed on mosque8 minutes ago
-
Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln8 minutes ago
-
DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public service and good gove ..8 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water flow, flood protect ..8 minutes ago
-
ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan12 minutes ago
-
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims12 minutes ago
-
Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan12 minutes ago
-
Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly12 minutes ago
-
Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military honors24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over time: Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhel24 minutes ago
-
Student' painting showcase China -Pakistan friendship at PNCA25 minutes ago