Open Menu

Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi Reviews Flood Situation In Khairpur

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 10:39 PM

Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi reviews flood situation in Khairpur

Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Mirs, Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo on Tuesday visited the riverine areas of Khairpur district to review the flood situation, affected areas, and relief efforts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Mirs, Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo on Tuesday visited the riverine areas of Khairpur district to review the flood situation, affected areas, and relief efforts.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Kingri, ADC Riaz Sheikh, ADC Iqbal Jandan, and officials from the Irrigation, Livestock, Rescue 1122, and other relevant departments.

Commissioner Sukkur inspected the protective embankments at Sajan Mahesar, Alra Jagir, and other locations. He directed the officials to ensure the rescue of all individuals in the kacha areas and instructed the relevant departments to prioritize the protection of human lives and livestock.

Abid Saleem Qureshi emphasized the importance of maintaining strong coordination among institutions to evacuate people from flood-affected areas. He also directed the officials to monitor the situation closely to prevent any loss of life or property.

He assured that the district administration and all relevant departments are on high alert.

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Mirs, Fayyaz Hussain Rahoo, informed the Commissioner that the district administration has made preparations for a super flood and is monitoring all measures.

The Deputy Commissioner added that relief camps have been set up to facilitate the management of the flood situation. The district administration is working in close coordination with the police, Rangers, Rescue 1122, Livestock department, and other relevant agencies.

The Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and Assistant Commissioner inspected the river water by boarding a life-saving boat of Rescue 1122. Major Ammar Abid of Pakistan Rangers and other officials were also present during the inspection, which was also attended by Major Ammar Abid of Pakistan Rangers and other officials.

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif t ..

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture dis ..

8 minutes ago
 Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motor ..

Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln

8 minutes ago
 DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 R ..

DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan re ..

Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public s ..

8 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Ma ..

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water ..

8 minutes ago
 ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditiou ..

ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan

12 minutes ago
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for A ..

KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims

12 minutes ago
 Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan

Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan

12 minutes ago
 Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in ..

Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly

12 minutes ago
 Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermae ..

Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort

12 minutes ago
 Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military ..

Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military honors

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over ..

Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over time: Balochistan Governor Jaf ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan