Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi reviews flood situation in Khairpur

Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Mirs, Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo on Tuesday visited the riverine areas of Khairpur district to review the flood situation, affected areas, and relief efforts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Mirs, Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo on Tuesday visited the riverine areas of Khairpur district to review the flood situation, affected areas, and relief efforts.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Kingri, ADC Riaz Sheikh, ADC Iqbal Jandan, and officials from the Irrigation, Livestock, Rescue 1122, and other relevant departments.

Commissioner Sukkur inspected the protective embankments at Sajan Mahesar, Alra Jagir, and other locations. He directed the officials to ensure the rescue of all individuals in the kacha areas and instructed the relevant departments to prioritize the protection of human lives and livestock.

Abid Saleem Qureshi emphasized the importance of maintaining strong coordination among institutions to evacuate people from flood-affected areas. He also directed the officials to monitor the situation closely to prevent any loss of life or property.

He assured that the district administration and all relevant departments are on high alert.

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Mirs, Fayyaz Hussain Rahoo, informed the Commissioner that the district administration has made preparations for a super flood and is monitoring all measures.

The Deputy Commissioner added that relief camps have been set up to facilitate the management of the flood situation. The district administration is working in close coordination with the police, Rangers, Rescue 1122, Livestock department, and other relevant agencies.

The Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and Assistant Commissioner inspected the river water by boarding a life-saving boat of Rescue 1122. Major Ammar Abid of Pakistan Rangers and other officials were also present during the inspection, which was also attended by Major Ammar Abid of Pakistan Rangers and other officials.