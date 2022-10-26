UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Sukkur Emphasis Joint Efforts To Eradicate Polio

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Commissioner Sukkur emphasis joint efforts to eradicate polio

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday emphasized the need of taking joint efforts and hoped that Pakistan would be free from polio disease soon.

While visiting the different areas, he reviewed the progress of the four-day ongoing anti Polio campaign and said that district administrations had taken all possible steps for immunization of children against the crippling disease.

He urged parents to extend full cooperation to the anti-polio teams so that the drive could be made successful.

The effort would not only protect children from contracting the disease, but also prevent them from carrying the virus in their intestines, he added.

He also urged members of the civil society, scholars, media to play an effective role for the eradication of polio.

The commissioner said that everyone had a religious and moral duty to play its part in fight against polio, adding that effective strategies had been put in place where the polio virus was present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Civil Society Sukkur Progress Moral Media All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

12 minutes ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

18 minutes ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

30 minutes ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

44 minutes ago
 Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sect ..

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sector uplift

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between En ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between England, Ireland

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.