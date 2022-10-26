Commissioner Sukkur emphasis joint efforts to eradicate polio

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday emphasized the need of taking joint efforts and hoped that Pakistan would be free from polio disease soon.

While visiting the different areas, he reviewed the progress of the four-day ongoing anti Polio campaign and said that district administrations had taken all possible steps for immunization of children against the crippling disease.

He urged parents to extend full cooperation to the anti-polio teams so that the drive could be made successful.

The effort would not only protect children from contracting the disease, but also prevent them from carrying the virus in their intestines, he added.

He also urged members of the civil society, scholars, media to play an effective role for the eradication of polio.

The commissioner said that everyone had a religious and moral duty to play its part in fight against polio, adding that effective strategies had been put in place where the polio virus was present.