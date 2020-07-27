Commissioner Sukkur ensures selling of essential edibles on fixed rates

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Monday has directed that every administrative step should be taken to bring stability in the prices of essential items in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here,the Commissioner Sukkur directed that stern legal action would be initiated against those involved in hiking the prices of essential commodities on their own.

Mahesar directed that Assistant Commissioners (ACs) should visit field to monitor the prices and ensure selling of essential edibles according to the fixed rate list issued by the Government.