Commissioner Sukkur for arrangements in view of expected rains

Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Mahesar Wednesday directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki and Taluka Municipal Administrators (TMAs) of the division to ensure foolproof arrangements to cope with any eventuality that might occur during the expected flood owing to rains

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Mahesar Wednesday directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Sukkur Khairpur and Ghotki and Taluka Municipal Administrators (TMAs) of the division to ensure foolproof arrangements to cope with any eventuality that might occur during the expected flood owing to rains

The commissioner said the arrangements to avert any inconvenience to the people during the rains was his top priority.

The commissioner ordered extraordinary measures for the maintenance and protection of the embankments in view of the expected flood.