Commissioner Sukkur for ensuring implementation on Ehtram-i-Ramazan Ordinance

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull here on Tuesday directed the concerned officers to ensure implementation on Ehtram-i-Ramazan Ordinance during the holy month and do impose heavy fines upon the violators.

Presiding over a meeting regarding Ehtram-i-Ramazan at his office with the concerned officers of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts, the Commissioner said that it was the top priority of the district administration to prepare price lists during the month of Ramazan to ensure its implementation and establish Bachat Bazars at each district and taluka so that the people may get maximum relief regarding the rates of essential commodities. All the concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs) will be authorized to prepare price lists, he added.

He said that keeping in view the sanctity of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, the opening of hotels would not be allowed during the month except at hospitals, railway stations and bus stops.

The Commissioner directed all Mukhtiarkars that they should visit vegetable and fruit markets during auction process and control rates and action would be taken against the violators according to Market Committee Act. He directed all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to check price lists at shops on daily basis.

The Commissioner further directed all the DCs to establish control rooms at their respective offices, where information based on essential commodities about each taluka and Union Council may be collected and action would be taken according to public complaints.

He also directed the district administrations and all TMAs to ensure provision of clean drinking water to citizens during the holy month and also ensure cleanliness. He also directed the traffic police to take proper steps to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Ramazan especially, before Aftar timings.