UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Sukkur For Ensuring Timely Completion Of Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:17 PM

Commissioner Sukkur for ensuring timely completion of projects

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar directed all departments to set priorities for the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and ensure timely completion of ongoing projects instead of starting new schemes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar directed all departments to set priorities for the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and ensure timely completion of ongoing projects instead of starting new schemes.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday, the Commissioner said that officers should work diligently to improve performance of departments.

He said that main objective of any provincial department was to achieve good governance at every level, adding that work on civil service reforms was underway as the government is fully aware of problems of civil servants.

He said that officers should perform their duties in accordance with rules and seek guidance from their seniors if they face any difficulty.

He asked them to strictly implement open door policy and keep doors of their offices open for public to resolve their problems.

All Deputy Commissioners of Sukkur division, district officers and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sukkur All From Government

Recent Stories

RCB inspects 1955 houses under anti-dengue drive; ..

7 minutes ago

DISCOs holds hearing in tariff adjustment for two ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan team fails to participate in 2019 Andorra ..

7 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

7 minutes ago

New curriculum to focus on early childhood care, e ..

7 minutes ago

Moscow, Tokyo to Work Out Possibility to Supply Hy ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.