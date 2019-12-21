UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Sukkur For Foolproof Security Arrangements On Eve Of Christmas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 09:04 PM

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Saturday directed the police and other security departments to make special arrangements for providing foolproof security around the churches on the eve of Christmas

Chairing a meeting attended by representatives of police, local government, district administration held here at his office, he said that efforts should be made to ensure areas around churches and neighbourhoods, where the Christian community resides in big numbers, were kept clean and street lights remained in working condition.

He also directed the traffic police to make arrangements to keep these areas clear of encroachments for smooth flow of traffic so that the community members moved around freely and easily.

The commissioner said the authorities concerned would also be asked to avoid load-shedding of electricity in these areas so that the community members could celebrate their festival without any hassle.

