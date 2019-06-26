Commissioner Sukkur for measures in view of Rains

Commissioner Sukkur, Manzoor Shaikh on Wednesday directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Taluka Municipal Administrators (TMAs) of Sukkur Division to ensure foolproof arrangements to cope with any eventuality that could occur during the expected rains

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sukkur , Manzoor Shaikh on Wednesday directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Taluka Municipal Administrators (TMAs) of Sukkur Division to ensure foolproof arrangements to cope with any eventuality that could occur during the expected rains

He said that protection of the people from problems is top priority.

The Commissioner also ordered extraordinary measures for the maintenance and protection of embankments to ward off expected flooding during the month of August 2019.