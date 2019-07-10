Commissioner Sukkur for provision of health services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Rafique Ahmed Buriro has said the result oriented initiatives are being taken best to provide health services to the people.

A comprehensive strategy would also be adopted to eradicate dangerous diseases included polio and dengue throughout the Sukkur division, he added.

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding health department at his office here on Wednesday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur Agha Samiullah, WHO representative Dr Akbar Ghanghro, officials of the revenue, Planing and Development, Works and Services department and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

Commissioner said that the health department was directly involved with public and had a basic role to bring about a change in the society therefore the health employees and medical staff must have to perform their professional duties to honestly facilitate the masses.

He warned that strict action would be taken against irresponsible officials, while the dutiful officers and staff would be encouraged at their good performance.

He also directed to utilize the funds and resources transparently to facilitate the poor people according to their expectations.

Commissioner Buriro further stated that modern and automatic systemof information technology would be introduced.