UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Sukkur For Provision Of Health Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:33 PM

Commissioner Sukkur for provision of health services

Commissioner Sukkur, Rafique Ahmed Buriro has said the result oriented initiatives are being taken best to provide health services to the people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Rafique Ahmed Buriro has said the result oriented initiatives are being taken best to provide health services to the people.

A comprehensive strategy would also be adopted to eradicate dangerous diseases included polio and dengue throughout the Sukkur division, he added.

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding health department at his office here on Wednesday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur Agha Samiullah, WHO representative Dr Akbar Ghanghro, officials of the revenue, Planing and Development, Works and Services department and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

Commissioner said that the health department was directly involved with public and had a basic role to bring about a change in the society therefore the health employees and medical staff must have to perform their professional duties to honestly facilitate the masses.

He warned that strict action would be taken against irresponsible officials, while the dutiful officers and staff would be encouraged at their good performance.

He also directed to utilize the funds and resources transparently to facilitate the poor people according to their expectations.

Commissioner Buriro further stated that modern and automatic systemof information technology would be introduced.

Related Topics

Dengue Technology Polio Poor Sukkur Best

Recent Stories

DoE’s visit to Japan underscores importance of k ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host 2020 World Arabian Horse Racing ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan reaches Karachi on day l ..

3 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and ..

3 minutes ago

12 held with contraband in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.