Commissioner Sukkur for setting up coordinated camps at evacuation sites along River Indus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi on Sunday directed all Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to set up coordinated camps at evacuation sites along the River Indus to facilitate the public. The camps will provide essential facilities, including police, health, livestock, and rescue services.

According to the directives, the camps will be equipped with necessary amenities, including medical services, veterinary care, and rescue boats. The Commissioner emphasized that the provision of these facilities will improve coordination and assistance efforts.

The relief camps are almost fully equipped, with arrangements in place for medical care, livestock support, and other essential services. The district administrations have confirmed the availability of facilities such as free mobile hospital services, medical camps, veterinary camps, and washing facilities.

The Commissioner’s directives aim to ensure a swift and effective response to the flood situation, with a focus on providing relief and support to those affected.