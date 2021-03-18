UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Sukkur For Strengthen Disaster Service Delivery System

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 12:44 AM

Commissioner Sukkur for strengthen disaster service delivery system

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday urged to strengthen the disaster-related service delivery system so that effective steps could be taken in time of a calamity

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday urged to strengthen the disaster-related service delivery system so that effective steps could be taken in time of a calamity.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, he said that the organisation would be strengthened, sufficient funds allocated and more officers would be posted so that it could work in efficient manners.

He said the fund shortage was an important issue as very limited amount was available.

Commissioner also urged the meeting to be vigilant in their areas and keep a close watch and monitor if people in their respective areas were being provided efficient services.

