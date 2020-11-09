UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Sukkur For Strict Anti Polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Commissioner Sukkur for strict anti polio campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar on Monday stated that no negligence would be tolerated in the forthcoming polio immunization campaign in Sukkur division.

While chairing the meeting of Divisional Task Force for Polio regarding arrangements for the campaign in region, Commissioner said that polio was a big issue for the country; therefore, we have to strive hard for its eradication.

He said that no one would be allowed to demonstrate careless attitude towards the campaign. "We have to ensure immunization of each and every child below five years of age", he stressed.

The necessary arrangements have been made for the forthcoming polio immunization campaign while the commissioner also stressed the need to make effective measures for the immunization campaign all over the district.

On the occasion the Director health, Agha Samiullah Pathan briefed the meeting about the arrangements and target of the campaign.

The anti-polio staff would also remain present at the fixed and transit points of the districts, he maintained. Commissioner Mahesar directed to the concerned authorities and staff to focus on the parents refusing the administration of anti-polio vaccine to their children.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar, representative of World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Ghulam Abkbar Ghanghro, District Health Officers (DHOs) and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.

