Commissioner Sukkur For Strong Coordination With Religious Scholars For Peaceful Muharram
Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Commissioner Sukkur division Fayaz Hussain Abbasi said that the month of Muharram-ul- Haram was a sacred month, during which scholars from all schools of thought should play their role in maintaining harmony and address the challenges that were arising with utmost seriousness. He emphasized that the lack of communication often leads to the escalation of issues, and therefore, it is essential to ensure timely and effective communication to prevent such problems.
Chairing a high level meeting at his office here Friday to review arrangements for the upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram in the division the Commissioner directed the Police and law enforcement agencies to implement comprehensive security measures across the division during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram and to maintain a high level of vigilance to prevent any potential disturbances and ensure the maintenance of peace and public order.
He further directed the senior management of SEPCO and SSGC to maintain uninterrupted power and gas supply during the month of Muharram, he also directed the municipal authorities to ensure the provision of essential services, including sanitation, cleaning of drainage, street lighting and heatstroke relief camps to facilitate the peaceful observance of the sacred month.
On this occasion, DIG Sukkur Pir Muhammad Shah emphasized the need for unity and harmony among all stakeholders during the month of Muharram. He informed that approximately 9,000 police personnel would be deployed across the division until 14th Muharram to maintain law and order. He urged the scholars and religious leaders to remain in close contact with the administration to prevent any potential issues. The DIG directed that security checks on internal and external routes should be intensified to ensure the safety of citizens.
The Deputy Commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts briefed the meeting on the arrangements made for Muharram in their respective districts. They informed that control rooms had been established in all three districts, staffed by focal persons from relevant departments, to ensure coordination and swift response to any situation. Additionally, all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) have been issued directives to ensure the availability of ambulances, medicines and other essential services in collaboration with the District Health Officers and Medical Superintendents, they told.
The DCs further stated that strategies had been developed to ensure the provision of sanitation, lighting, desilting and fire brigade services besides holding meetings with municipal officials to ensure the removal of encroachments from mourning routes, the installation of generators, the establishment of container washrooms, and the removal of electric wires from roads. They also informed that the meetings had been held with religious scholars at the district level to ensure their cooperation and coordination during Muharram, and that the timing and routes of mourning processions had been regulated, with new routes and majalis subject to prior approval. All religious scholars present at the meeting assured the administration of their full cooperation and coordination during the sacred month.
The meeting was attended by DIG Sukkur Pir Muhammad Shah, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), District Health Officers (DHOs) of Sukkur division, Rangers, Special Branch officers, law enforcement agencies, representatives from PPHI, SEPCO, SSGC, Scholars from various schools of thought and concerned officers from relevant line departments.
