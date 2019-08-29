UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Sukkur For Use Of Modern Technology To Curb Crimes

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:53 PM

Commissioner Sukkur for use of modern technology to curb crimes

Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Mahesar has stressed the need for utilising modern technology for the eradication of crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Mahesar has stressed the need for utilising modern technology for the eradication of crimes.

Chairing a meeting to review law and order situation at his office on Thursday, he said protection of life, property and honour of citizens was the prime responsibility of police and they must utilise all energies for the redressal of masses' grievances.

He directed law enforcement agencies to take indiscriminate action against criminals irrespective of their influence.

He said peace was essential for development, prosperity and promotion of economic activities because progress and uplift of the society was closely linked with provision of justice.

While injustice not only breeds crime and violence but also results in oppression and anarchy, so police have great responsibility to check oppression and help the aggrieved, he added.

