Commissioner Sukkur for use of modern technology against crime

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafiq Mahesar on Thursday stressed the need for utilizing modern technology for eradication of crimes.

Chairing a meeting to review law and order at his office, he said protection of life, property and honour of citizens was the prime responsibility of police and it must utilize all its energies for redressal of masses' grievances.

He also directed the law enforcement agencies to take indiscriminate action against criminals and said peace was essential for development, prosperity and promotion of economic activities.