Commissioner Sukkur Inspects Drainage System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Monday visited different areas of Khairpur district after the heavy rain and inspected the drainage system

He visited Abid Colony, Mall road, Katchehry road,Station road and other areas and reviewed the situation after the rain.

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Saifullah Abro and officers of related departments were also with the Commissioner Sukkur on this occasion.

Phull issued drainage instructions to the district administration and the staff of all relevant institutions. He also directed the related departments to ensure drainage from all areas of the city, including the low-lying areas.

Availability of all relevant staff and machinery in the district should also be ensured during monsoon, he added.

