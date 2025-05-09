Commissioner Sukkur Inspects Examination Centers
Published May 09, 2025
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi on Friday visited various examination centres including Government High school Ata Hussain Shah College, PPC School, and Government School Rohri, to oversee the ongoing annual examinations for 11th and 12th grades conducted by the Sukkur Board.
During his visit, Commissioner Sukkur met with principals, teachers, and other relevant officials to gather information about the ongoing exams. He reviewed the arrangements at the examination centers and instructed the officials to provide facilities to the candidates. He emphasized strict adherence to the rules and regulations set by the education board and directed the officials to ensure that no irregularities occur.
Commissioner Sukkur also instructed that the premises of the examination centers should be strictly monitored to prevent unauthorized persons from entering and using photo-state machines. He warned that any form of copying would not be tolerated during the exams. He directed the concerned officers to visit different centers daily to assess the situation.
The Commissioner also instructed to strengthen security arrangements at the examination centers to maintain a smooth and fair examination process.
