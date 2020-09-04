Commissioner Sukkur inspects river dyke

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Friday inspected river dyke and several bund in view of expected floods

DC Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar briefed him about rain emergency in the district and Sukkur Barrage chief engineer Irshad Memon informed him that measures had been taken for strengthening the bund.

He said that flows were increasing but ruled out any threat to the dyke.

According to Memon, Sukkur Barrage was presently at low flood level.

Sukkur Barrage flows were recorded at 299,771 cusecs upstream and 286,022 cusecs downstream, Chief Engineer informed.