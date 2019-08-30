UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Sukkur Inspects Security Arrangements To Muharram

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 03:53 PM

Commissioner Sukkur inspects security arrangements to Muharram

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar along with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur zone, Iqbal Dara and other officers inspected the security arrangements of Muharram processions at Markazi Imam Bargah Ghareeb Aabd here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar along with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur zone, Iqbal Dara and other officers inspected the security arrangements of Muharram processions at Markazi Imam Bargah Ghareeb Aabd here on Friday.

They expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and said that administration and organizers cooperated is must. Commissioner also monitored the entire situation.

He said that security will be on high alert and efforts are being done to make security foolproof.

He also said that police and rangers are doing their job very well and hoped that no bad incident would take place during the Muharram-ul-Haram.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Job Alert Sukkur Muharram

Recent Stories

Federal educational institutions joins nation stan ..

9 minutes ago

Export of engineering goods increase 176.72pc in J ..

9 minutes ago

Lawmakers of KP Assembly holds Kashmir solidarity ..

5 minutes ago

Senators say India committing grave human rights v ..

5 minutes ago

DR Congo Ebola death toll passes 2,000: official

5 minutes ago

Special prayers offered for Kashmir liberation fro ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.