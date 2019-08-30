Commissioner Sukkur inspects security arrangements to Muharram

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar along with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur zone, Iqbal Dara and other officers inspected the security arrangements of Muharram processions at Markazi Imam Bargah Ghareeb Aabd here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar along with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur zone, Iqbal Dara and other officers inspected the security arrangements of Muharram processions at Markazi Imam Bargah Ghareeb Aabd here on Friday.

They expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and said that administration and organizers cooperated is must. Commissioner also monitored the entire situation.

He said that security will be on high alert and efforts are being done to make security foolproof.

He also said that police and rangers are doing their job very well and hoped that no bad incident would take place during the Muharram-ul-Haram.