Commissioner Sukkur Orders Security Steps On 14th August

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:16 PM

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Thursday directed that foolproof security arrangements should be made on the Independence Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Thursday directed that foolproof security arrangements should be made on the Independence Day.

He said that special arrangements should be made for functions planned on 14th of August.

During a meeting with SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo here, the Commissioner discussed overall law and situation and steps taken for the protection of life and property of the people.

They discussed security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations and smooth flow of traffic on the day.

He said that police officials should remain in the field for reviewing security arrangements. Security of sensitive areas should be accorded special attention, he added.

He directed that Independence Day gatherings should be monitored through CCTV cameras for the protection of life and property of the people.

He said special teams should be constituted for stopping motorcycle one-wheeling.

He said that additional police staff should be deputed at sensitive areas and public places including markets.

Entry and exit points of Sukkur city should be strictly monitored.Steps should be given final shape after comprehensive planning to keep the smooth flow of traffic on 14th of August in the city,He added.

The SSP apprised the Commissioner of law and order situation and security arrangements planned for the Independence Day.

