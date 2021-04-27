Commissioner Sukkur orders strict enforcement of SOPs

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday called for strict implementation of standard operational procedures (SOPs) in all business, social, religious, educational and other institutions of the Sukkur division and in case of non-compliance directed the authorities concerned to take strict action

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday called for strict implementation of standard operational procedures (SOPs) in all business, social, religious, educational and other institutions of the Sukkur division and in case of non-compliance directed the authorities concerned to take strict action.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, Mahesar said "we can't contain the virus until our people make the SOPs part of their lives, otherwise Governmnet has no option but to impose restrictions."He directed the deputy commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to issue directives to the assistant commissioners to ensure proper and strict implementation of SOPs such as wearing masks, observing social distancing, avoiding handshake and crowds.