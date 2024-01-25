Commissioner Sukkur Orders To Finalize All Arrangements Regarding General Elections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 07:05 PM
The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday has directed all the concerned officers of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to finalize all arrangements regarding the general elections and enforce the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)
Presiding over a meeting at his office, the Divisional Commissioner said that all possible facilities should be provided to the voters and all the activities should be strictly monitored on the day. Special measures should be taken for sensitive polling stations. All officers of the district administration should remain in constant communication and inform higher officers of the situation moment by moment, he directed.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur elaborated that arrangements were underway for elections involving two National Assembly and four Provincial Assembly seats across four tehsils in the Sukkur district.
He emphasized that all candidates had been instructed to fully adhere to the code of conduct issued by the ECP.
SSP Sukkur Zubair Nazeer Shaikh stated that foolproof security would be provided in the district on the occasion of the general elections. More than two thousand police personnel will be appointed for this purpose. In addition to this, comprehensive arrangements will be made for the better provision of municipal services. Control rooms will also be established at the district and Taluka levels, from where all activities will be closely monitored on Election Day, he told.
