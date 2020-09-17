UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Sukkur Pays Visit To Educational Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 01:31 PM

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Sunday Thursday paid a surprise visit to various government and private schools, colleges on the Third day of the reopening of educational institutions.

Obtained information regarding SOPs.

The Commissioner said that SOPs as well as parents and teachers in educational institutions can work together to prevent coronation and continue the educational process.

During his visit, Mahesar directed the management and staff of all public and private schools to fully implement the SOPs issued in the schools and make it mandatory for students as well as teachers and non-teaching staff to wear masks.

