Commissioner Sukkur praises security steps on Chehlum

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar lauded the Security Measures taken by Police, Rangers and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in Sukkur Division to maintain peace on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.)

A.).

The Commissioner in a statement on Tuesday, also appreciated the role ofUlema of various schools of thought who promoted religious harmony, which helped the administration in maintaining peace during the Chehlum.

