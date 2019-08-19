UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Sukkur Presides A Meeting To Muharram Ul Haram

Commissioner Sukkur presides a meeting to Muharram ul Haram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar presided over a meeting here on Monday which decided that foolproof security arrangements will be made for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The meeting further decided that stern action without any discrimination will be taken against the elements delivering provocative speeches and distributing hatred-based literature.

Issuing instructions for activating peace committees throughout the Sukkur division, the Commissioner directed that special measures should be taken for the security of mosques and Imam bargahs.

It was decided that the Deputy Commissioner (DCs) will visit their respective districts during Ashura-e-Muharram-ul-Haram and submit a report after reviewing arrangements for the maintenance of law and order.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, District Health Officer (DHO), officials of the Civil Defence, Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) and other concerned were present in the meeting.

The Commissioner directed SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo to set up walk-through gates for the safety of majalis and mourning processions while entry should be allowed into these only after checking through metal detectors.

He said that all possible steps will be taken for the maintenance of a peaceful atmosphere during Muharram and the nefarious designs of the elements fanning sectarian differences will be thwarted while stern action will be taken against them.

He said that the department of Religious Affairs Sindh also should play a proactive role for maintenance of peace and tranquility during Muharram.

He directed that a control room should be set up in the district and security arrangements should be closely monitored.

He said that there is a need for close coordination between law enforcement agencies and they should devise an effective system of intelligence sharing.

He further directed that special security arrangements should be made in sensitive districts while additional force should be deputed at mosques, Imam bargahs and other religious places.

