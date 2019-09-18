Commissioner Sukkur reviews arrangements for upcoming polio drive

(@imziishan)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar Wednesday said that no negligence would be tolerated in the forthcoming Polio Immunization campaign in Sukkur Division.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of Divisional Task Force for Polio to review arrangements for the campaign in the region.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, DC Khairpur Abdul Fatah Hulio, representative of World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Ghulam Abkbar Ghanghro, District Health Officers (DHOs) and other officials concerned were attended the meeting.

It was informed that anti-polio staff would remain present at fixed and transit points of the districts in the division.

The Commissioner said officials and staff concerned to focus on the parentsrefusing the administration of anti-polio vaccine to their children.