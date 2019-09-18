UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Sukkur Reviews Arrangements For Upcoming Polio Drive

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:21 PM

Commissioner Sukkur reviews arrangements for upcoming polio drive

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar Wednesday said that no negligence would be tolerated in the forthcoming Polio Immunization campaign in Sukkur Division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar Wednesday said that no negligence would be tolerated in the forthcoming Polio Immunization campaign in Sukkur Division.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of Divisional Task Force for Polio to review arrangements for the campaign in the region.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, DC Khairpur Abdul Fatah Hulio, representative of World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Ghulam Abkbar Ghanghro, District Health Officers (DHOs) and other officials concerned were attended the meeting.

It was informed that anti-polio staff would remain present at fixed and transit points of the districts in the division.

The Commissioner said officials and staff concerned to focus on the parentsrefusing the administration of anti-polio vaccine to their children.

Related Topics

World Polio Sukkur Khairpur

Recent Stories

Gold price decrease by Rs150, traded at Rs 87,100 ..

2 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

North Korea Demands Tokyo to Prevent Re-Intrusion ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to provide justice to affected families of Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese chronic pain reliever begins clinical tria ..

11 minutes ago

ITP to take stern action against motorists using L ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.