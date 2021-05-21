Commissioner Sukkur reviews corona situation

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Friday chaired a meeting at the Commissioner office on setting up Mass Vaccination Centers in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Friday chaired a meeting at the Commissioner office on setting up Mass Vaccination Centers in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

The meeting was attended by all the District Health Officers (DHOs) across the Sukkur division, Covid Response Team and Municipal administration.

The meeting reviewed the corona epidemic situation in all the districts of the division, overall vaccination with regard to Covid-19 and progress in setting up of MVCs under the new strategy.

Mahesar said performance of hospitals, staff and district health departments in general vaccination was commendable, adding,we were speeding up the process of vaccination to protect the public from the deadly effects of Covid-19 and were setting up mass vaccination centres in all districts, he said.