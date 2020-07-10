UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Sukkur Reviews COVID-19 Situation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:38 PM

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Friday presided over a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Sukkur division with regard to the implementation of the smart lockdown, anti-locust operation, and price-control and monsoon contingency plan in the region

The meeting also discussed the problem of continued load-shedding.

Deputy commissioners Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts, officers of the public health engineering, health department and other concerned attended the meeting through video-link.

The DCs briefed the meeting about the smart lockdown in their respective districts and stated that several shops were sealed and fines were imposed by SHOs for violating the standard operating procedures.

