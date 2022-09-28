Commissioner Sukkur reviews dengue situation

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Divional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday said that dengue situation was being monitored continuously in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts and the best dengue treatment facilities were being provided in all government district headquarters hospitals.

While presiding over a meeting to review the dengue situation across the division, the commissioner directed to initiate immediate action against hoarding of Panadol tablets and selling at high price.