UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Sukkur Reviews Development Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 03:29 PM

Commissioner Sukkur reviews development work

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday has directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to get the pace of development work expedited and ensure in time completion of the projects

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday has directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to get the pace of development work expedited and ensure in time completion of the projects.

This he stated while presiding over a meeting to review pace of development work at his office here.

He also reviewed de-silting of canals to avoid losses due to flood. The meeting discussed and reviewed the pace of ongoing development schemes in District Sukkur and Khairpur in detail and got briefing from the officers concerned.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to get the development works completed within targeted period so that the purpose of investment to facilitate common man is achieved. He said that work on the development schemes in those districts was in progress at satisfactory pace.

Related Topics

Flood Man Sukkur Progress Khairpur Ghotki From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar plays cricket with boys in Lahore’ ..

20 minutes ago

Traders demand to shift wholesale markets around R ..

2 minutes ago

Russia COVID-19 cases up 5,099 to 1,035,789

2 minutes ago

Cynthia D. Ritchie faces problem of access to inte ..

40 minutes ago

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

2 minutes ago

Plantation campaign launched

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.