Commissioner Sukkur reviews development work

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday has directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to get the pace of development work expedited and ensure in time completion of the projects

This he stated while presiding over a meeting to review pace of development work at his office here.

He also reviewed de-silting of canals to avoid losses due to flood. The meeting discussed and reviewed the pace of ongoing development schemes in District Sukkur and Khairpur in detail and got briefing from the officers concerned.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to get the development works completed within targeted period so that the purpose of investment to facilitate common man is achieved. He said that work on the development schemes in those districts was in progress at satisfactory pace.