Commissioner Sukkur reviews developmentworks

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Thursday has directed the officials concerned to make all-out efforts to complete the outer development work soon in the Sukkur. He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting at his office to review the pace of work of developmental scheme.

It was decided that outer development work in the scheme would be completed as soon as possible and the operation for the removal of encroachments would be initiated immediately after that so as to facilitate the plot holders in different projects in the scheme.

The commissioner said that Sindh government was making every effort to provide better housing facilities to the people of Sukkur.

Other matters were also discussed in the meeting, which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Akhtar Hussain Qureshi, Dirctor Planing and Development Sukkur, and various sectional heads of the P&D department.