UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Sukkur Reviews Developmentworks

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Commissioner Sukkur reviews developmentworks

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Thursday has directed the officials concerned to make all-out efforts to complete the outer development work soon in the Sukkur. He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting at his office to review the pace of work of developmental scheme.

It was decided that outer development work in the scheme would be completed as soon as possible and the operation for the removal of encroachments would be initiated immediately after that so as to facilitate the plot holders in different projects in the scheme.

The commissioner said that Sindh government was making every effort to provide better housing facilities to the people of Sukkur.

Other matters were also discussed in the meeting, which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Akhtar Hussain Qureshi, Dirctor Planing and Development Sukkur, and various sectional heads of the P&D department.

Related Topics

Sindh Sukkur Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Housing

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, 2,671 reco ..

5 minutes ago

Imamul Haq out from Test series against South Afri ..

30 minutes ago

Russia May Have Combined Vaccine Against COVID-19, ..

16 minutes ago

SAPM Amin Aslam to inaugurate picturesque Trail-4 ..

16 minutes ago

German economy shrinks 5% on virus hit in 2020: of ..

17 minutes ago

HRW slams India for rights abuses in Kashmir, att ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.