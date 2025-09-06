Commissioner Sukkur Reviews Flood Preparedness In Ghotki
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2025 | 06:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi Saturday visited Ghotki and reviewed the district control room, receiving a briefing from the Deputy Commissioner on the flood preparedness.
According to the assessment, approximately 118,000 people in 10 Union Councils of Ubauro and Ghotki talukas are expected to be affected by the flood.
The Deputy Commissioner informed that around 5,000 people have already relocated from low-lying areas of kachha to safer locations with their relatives. The Commissioner directed that district council and education department employees be deployed in the affected Union Councils to assist with relief efforts. He emphasized that local employees, being familiar with the area, would be instrumental in providing relief to the affected population.
The Commissioner warned that rainfall in the Koh-e-Sulaiman range would lead to an increase in river water levels, and even a flow of 700,000 cusecs would pose a significant threat to the kacha areas. He instructed all relevant departments to remain alert and maintain strong coordination with each other and with the affected communities. The Commissioner emphasized the importance of maintaining close contact with the people in kacha areas and ensuring that relief efforts are effectively managed. He directed the departments to work together seamlessly to mitigate the impact of the floods.
