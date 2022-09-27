UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Sukkur Reviews Flood Related Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Commissioner Sukkur reviews flood related issues

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Tuesday stressed the need to expedite the process of draining out flood water from flood affected rural areas of Sukkur.

He chaired a meeting at his office here to discuss flood related issues including draining out of flood water from all rural areas of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

He said that over 150 affected families settled in several relief camps in Sukkur have been sent back to their homes. The meeting was briefed about the current position of stagnant flood water in different areas of the division.

