Commissioner Sukkur reviews groundwork for upcoming General Election

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Friday chaired a meeting to review the groundwork for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The meeting reviewed various key aspects, including staff training, security measures, accessibility to polling stations, provision of vehicles, installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras, and adherence to directives from the Election Commission to ensure a transparent and fair electoral process across the Sukkur division.

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur stressed the need for maintaining cleanliness in washrooms, providing clean drinking water, and ensuring overall facilities for voters at polling stations.

In a bid to facilitate disabled individuals, he issued instructions for the reconstruction of ramps and slopes to guarantee their seamless participation in the voting process.

Highlighting the significance of administrative matters during polling, the Divisional Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts, officers, returning officers, and the police to prioritize order maintenance. He urged the police force to ensure peace and security in all urban areas, emphasizing the implementation of measures to create a secure environment for all citizens to exercise their voting rights.