Open Menu

Commissioner Sukkur Reviews Groundwork For Upcoming General Election

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner Sukkur reviews groundwork for upcoming General Election

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Friday chaired a meeting to review the groundwork for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The meeting reviewed various key aspects, including staff training, security measures, accessibility to polling stations, provision of vehicles, installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras, and adherence to directives from the Election Commission to ensure a transparent and fair electoral process across the Sukkur division.

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur stressed the need for maintaining cleanliness in washrooms, providing clean drinking water, and ensuring overall facilities for voters at polling stations.

In a bid to facilitate disabled individuals, he issued instructions for the reconstruction of ramps and slopes to guarantee their seamless participation in the voting process.

Highlighting the significance of administrative matters during polling, the Divisional Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts, officers, returning officers, and the police to prioritize order maintenance. He urged the police force to ensure peace and security in all urban areas, emphasizing the implementation of measures to create a secure environment for all citizens to exercise their voting rights.

Related Topics

Sukkur Khairpur Ghotki

Recent Stories

realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme ..

Realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme C67 - Where Elegance Meets In ..

46 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM directs to effectively highlight Paki ..

Caretaker PM directs to effectively highlight Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue ..

2 hours ago
 Constitution does not allow lifetime disqualificat ..

Constitution does not allow lifetime disqualification, remarks CJP Isa

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

8 hours ago
Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

17 hours ago
 8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

17 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

17 hours ago
 SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

17 hours ago
 UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

17 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan