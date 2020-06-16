Commissioner Sukkur reviews latest situation of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday reviewed the latest situation in Sukkur, with special focus on the implementation status of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government to ease up the lockdown.

Chairing a meeting at his office here, the Commissioner expressed its concern on the violation of SOPs and decided to get their strictly implemented. The district administrations were directed to take necessary measures to implement the SOPs and to close down the premises where they were not being implemented.

Regarding the overall coronavirus testing capacity in public sector hospitals and Lab, it was informed that 300 tests were being conducted per day and work was in progress to increase the number to 4,000 per day.

All concerned officers were present in the meeting.