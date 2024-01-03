Open Menu

Commissioner Sukkur Reviews Ongoing Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 09:07 PM

Commissioner Sukkur reviews ongoing schemes

The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing schemes of the Highways Department.

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing schemes of the Highways Department.

During his visit, he inspected under under-construction road near Babarlio.

The divisional commissioner checked the quality of the construction material and made it clear to the contractor that there would be no compromise on the material. He directed him to speed up the work and asked officers to review the work daily.

Commissioner Sukkur was briefed about the details of the funds released so far.

He said that the construction of the road should be completed within the stipulated time so that the problems of the people could be mitigated.

