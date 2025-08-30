Commissioner Sukkur reviews polio campaign preparations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi on Saturday chaired a divisional task force meeting to review preparations for the upcoming anti-polio campaign, scheduled from September 1 to 7.

The meeting was attended by DIG Sukkur Police, Captain (Retired) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari, DHO Sukkur, Dr. Ali Gul Shah, Director Private Schools, Assistant Commissioners, and area coordinators.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of conducting the polio campaign efficiently and responsibly, especially in the initial days, considering the current flood situation in the country.

He directed that all Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and other officials should closely monitor the campaign's progress.

The Commissioner instructed that all children under the age of five, including those from other cities or provinces, should be administered polio drops.

He expressed disappointment over complaints regarding children not being covered in schools and directed Assistant Commissioners to personally visit schools to ensure 100% coverage.

DIG Sukkur briefed the meeting on security arrangements for polio teams, stating that the police department would provide full cooperation to the health and administration departments.

Health department officials briefed the meeting on the preparations, stating that 55 polio teams would be deployed in 14 union councils of District Sukkur to carry out their responsibilities.