Commissioner Sukkur Reviews Preparations For Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 03:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi on Friday chaired a crucial meeting to review preparations for the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Muhammad Hajjan Ajjan, Deputy Commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki, Regional Director Local Government, Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, representatives of Pakistan Rangers, and other officials.

During the meeting, a detailed review of arrangements for security, lighting, sanitation, water supply, health, traffic control, and road maintenance was conducted. Commissioner Qureshi emphasized that all departments must work together to ensure a peaceful and harmonious celebration.

The Commissioner directed the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) administration to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the processions and gatherings.

He also directed the Sui Gas officials to ensure that there is no disruption in gas supply during these days.

DIG Sukkur, Faisal Abdullah Chachar, assured that police would take all necessary measures to ensure foolproof security arrangements, including deployment of personnel, traffic control, and maintenance of law and order.

The DIG directed the traffic police to plan effectively to maintain traffic flow and ensure additional personnel deployment at key locations.

Scholars from various sects participated in the meeting, offering their suggestions and assuring cooperation with the administration.

The Commissioner directed all departments to perform their duties with dedication and ensure a peaceful and harmonious celebration. He emphasized that all necessary measures should be taken to maintain law and order and provide a conducive environment for the celebration.

